How will you celebrate National Pizza Month?

Whether pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, or another topping is your favorite, October is the perfect time to enjoy pizza because it’s National Pizza Month.

There are so many choices when it comes to pizza, so friends of the show appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about their favorites. “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Mike Bonner were joined by Blaine Fowler from “Blaine and Lauren” mornings on 96.3 WDVD and Jason Hall with RiDetroit.

First up, Tati asked whether everyone prefers square or round pizza. Blaine said he will take pizza in any shape, but said he loves Detroit-style pizza. Tati and Jason echoed the love for Detroit-style pizza.

One of the key parts of pizza is the toppings, so that’s where the conversation moved next. Tati said she loves anchovies. Mike says you should put whatever you want on your pizza. Jason talked about a negative experience he once had eating a pizza that was apparently made with mayonnaise.

Tati then asked if a flatbread is considered a pizza. “I don’t think it’s pizza,” Blaine said. Meanwhile, Mike said he considers flatbread to be pizza. Jason said he will “eat it in a pinch”.

When it comes to cold pizza, Mike and Blaine said yes, while Jason said no.

Watch the video above to hear the jokes cracked during their conversation.