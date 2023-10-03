Authentic flavors of Thailand served up in Royal Oak

Are you ready to enjoy the spicy flavors of Thai street food? Kacha Thai Market is bringing the experience right to Royal Oak.

Kacha Thai Market aims to pay special attention to the authenticity of Thai recipes and techniques. Restaurant owner Siri Pipat explained that it’s all about the balance of flavors.

Kacha Thai Market offers a variety of dishes, such as Pad Thai, Pad See Ew, and Drunken Noodles. Another option is Moo Ping, which is a grilled pork skewer marinated with special sauces. Pipat explained that their Som-Tum is all about balancing sweet, salty and sour. Som-Tum is a papaya salad that’s made by pounding the ingredients together with a mortar and pestle. The dish includes ingredients like tomatoes, Thai green beans, carrots, garlic, lime juice, fish sauce, and peanuts. Everything is mixed together before adding the papaya. Watch the video above to see Chef Lisa Unkrairit prepare Som-Tum.

Kacha Thai Market is located at 205 S. Main Street in Royal Oak.