The nights are better with Air Supply

Air Supply, a band that has been named number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 list of all-time top duos and groups, will be in Detroit this weekend.

Ahead of their show, “Live In The D” reporter April Morton had a chance to catch up with lead singer Russell Hitchcock and talk about their legendary ballads.

Air Supply is known for their many love songs, such as “Making Love Out of Nothing”, “All Out of Love”, and “The Power of Love”.

“From day one people attached themselves to our songs and took them to heart because they are very emotional,” Hitchcock said.

Watch the video to see April’s interview with Hitchcock and hear what he says about the experience of performing on stage.

Air Supply will take the stage at the Music Hall Center on Saturday, October 7th. Tickets are available online.