Have you tried ‘rucking’? It will take your walk up a step

We’re all looking to get in more walking these days, so how about a way to take it up a notch in a unique way? We’re talking about ruck-walking.

Fitness and nutrition expert Jody Trierweiler joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Mike Bonner to discuss this new fitness trend.

A rucksack is a backpack the military uses to carry their gear, and the idea for this fitness trend piggy-backs off of it. The idea is you wear a backpack as you walk, and it can cause you to burn 30-35% more calories than just walking alone. Trierweiler says you should look for a backpack with thick straps and to start small, just wear the backpack before adding any weight to the pack.

