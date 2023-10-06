8 year old’s slime business encourages young entrepreneurs

It’s something just about every kid loves, and some adults as well, and 8 year old Amelia Wenn of Hazel Park has turned slime making into a business. Her mom Ashlie Papp said it all started in Summer of 2023, when she discovered the passion Amelia put into creating unique slime. Amelia went from a kid enjoying making slime to the “Mad Slimicist” which is the official name of her business. You can find her booth at different events throughout the Metro Detroit area, and she not only sells her products there, she hosts something called “Kids Creative Markets,” where she teaches other kids how to start their own businesses.

