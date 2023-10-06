March for a good cause this Sunday

This weekend you and your family are invited to take part in something that has a more than 45-year history in Detroit. Elenaor’s March 4 Hope is hosted by Focus: Hope every year and Local 4 is a proud partner of this community event.

“It’s really about social justice, coming together, and really talking about the programs that we offer at Focus Hope,” says the CEO of the organization, Portia Roberson.

This year the event is expanding to include a family fun day as well as the classic march. Participants will also get a chance to help pack food boxes which will then be delivered to seniors. Focus: Hope donates 41,000 food boxes a month in Wayne, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Macomb County.

To highlight their workforce training program there will be robots for people to work with, and for their early learning program, they will have a petting zoo, a small train, and a book corner for the kids. This will give people a good idea of what it would be like to volunteer at Focus: Hope.

Focus: Hope has been in Detroit for more than half a century helping people and bringing together the community.

Elanor’s March 4 Hope event is on Sunday, October 8th starting at 11 a.m. with the March beginning at 1 p.m. For the full interview, watch the video above, and for more information on how you can help out and participate, click or tap here.