Ann Arbor musician gives preview performance of upcoming show

Ann Arbor-based singer/songwriter Darrin James has been nominated for the Detroit Music Awards and has had some of his music featured in films and TV.

Ahead of an upcoming concert, he stopped by “Live in the D” for a chat and performance.

“We play kind of like a classic rock, blues, folk, funk, a little bit of old time rock ‘n roll,” James told host Tati Amare when asked what fans can expect from the show.

He said he will perform some new material, including his new single, “When You’re With Me,” a song he describes as a love song, but not romantic.

You can catch James live in concert on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Blind Pig in Ann Arbor.

