Do you love these trends, or are you over them?

Trends are constantly changing -- are you keeping up with them?

Friends of the show appeared on “Live In The D” to share their thoughts when asked about the latest trends.

Comedian Melanie Hearn and Orlando Bailey, host of the “Authentically Detroit” podcast, joined the conversation with “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and her guest-host, Grammy award winner Antea Birchett. They were each given a sign to hold up that said “love it” on one side, and “over it” on the other.

The conversation started with one of the biggest trending topics: the attention surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Tati, Melanie, and Orlando said they were “over it.” Meanwhile, Antea showed the “love it” sign because she loves Taylor Swift.

Next up, they talked about pumpkin spice, which is well-known and beloved fall flavor. Orlando was the only one who said he loves it. Orlando explained that pumpkin spice lattes is his favorite part of fall.

From there, the conversation moved to nostalgic fashion trends and bringing back styles from previous decades. Tati, Antea, Melanie, and Orlando all said they “love it.” Tati said she’s all in for fashion that’s brought back with “a new flair.”

The group also talked about TikTok music trends. Tati mentioned that there are artists who try to create music specifically for TikTok. Antea said that it’s a necessity now. She explained that a lot of record labels want to see if you can go viral first before they sign you. Orlando said he “loves what the kids are doing on TikTok,” and he likes how it’s making some of his favorite artists relevant again.

