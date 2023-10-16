Follow this roadmap to find your best medicare plan

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

An important season is underway, and no we’re not talking about fall or Halloween -- it’s Medicare annual enrollment! This wonderful time of the year impacts millions of people, but it can be hard to navigate.

Whether you are looking to sign up or you’re helping a loved one, we have some advice from Debbie Stroup with Michigan Medicare Specialist to help get you on the right path.

“When you turn 65 you are bombarded with stuff,” says Stroup. Everything from solicitors to junk mail to well-meaning family members will be trying to tell you what to do, but that is not what you should be focused on.

The most important thing for anyone signing up for Medicare is making sure all their doctors and prescriptions are in the network for their plan.

You have some time to do your research as well. Medicare open Enrollment is happening now through Dec. 7, 2023. If you already picked your plan, don’t worry, you can pick a new plan at any time during the open enrollment period.

To help you make the right decision, you may want to check out the “Simply Medicare” podcast to learn more about your options in a conversational way, where people pose questions you may have yourself. It also covers other topics that pertain to seniors.

Also, Debbie’s services are of no cost, all you have to do is pay attention to her advise.

