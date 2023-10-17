Getting older doesn’t mean you have to give up what you love

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As loved ones age it can make a big impact on their lives, but it doesn’t mean they can’t continue to enjoy the lifestyle they want. Finding the right place to call home as they get older can make all the difference in the Golden Years.

Magnolia by the Lakes in Keego Harbor offers ways for seniors to enjoy the experiences and lifestyle they want. The independent and assisted senior resort has activities like mini golf, boating, a park and social events. However, residents can also have their daily needs, like meal preparation and chores taken care of for them.

The warning signs that it might be time for a senior to consider a change in lifestyle include losing balance, not being able to do ordinary chores around the house, no longer having the same appetite, and becoming anti-social or not taking care of their health, explained Dr. Farideh Bagne, the President and CEO of Magnolia by the Lakes.

