Here’s where to go for family fun this Halloween season

Family fun for Halloween, art classes, parent’s night out... would you believe you can find it all at one place? The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit invites you to check it all out this season.

Latitia Thomas, senior vice president of communications and marketing at the Y, says that while everyone always thinks of their fitness center, the Y has a lot more to offer, like pools and even a rock climbing wall.

With a YMCA membership, you get child-watching services, wellness center access, family swim time, family gym and sports, art classes, and group exercise classes. Classes are wide-ranging and are for all ages. Currently, swim lessons for adults are quite popular.

Jerry Gibbons uses the Y regularly with his family and says they use their membership to train for basketball. The kids also get to make new friends, and the whole family gets a lot of bonding time together.

If you are looking for a night out away from the kids, the Y has your back there as well. Parent’s Night Out is a free activity you get with your membership, and it allows you to register your kids and drop them off at the YMCA for a night out. You can go out to dinner, get some Christmas shopping done, and pick them back up before the event is over.

For Halloween, they have lots of fun activities planned for the kids, so dress them and bring them by. Their Halloween events are open to the public, so it is a great way to see if you’d like to have a membership.

Speaking of memberships, if you want to try out the Y visit them for a free tour and guest pass. If you love, they have memberships available and do income-based memberships as well.

