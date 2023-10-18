New food hall in the D aims to have something for everyone

“Whatcha wanna eat?” It’s a question we’ve all probably asked, and a new food hall in Detroit is hoping to offer the answer.

Whatcha Wanna Eat Food Hall, located at 10635 West McNichols Road, features a variety of different food businesses all under one roof. Co-owner Bobby Bailey described the concept as “a one stop shop that can please the whole family.” Visitors can order food from a variety of food businesses, including Delectabowl, Heavenly Chicken & Waffles, Crazy Burger, Detroit Wild Pit, and more. The food hall is designed to be an incubator for up-and-coming food businesses.

Watch the video above to learn more about Whatcha Wanna Eat Food Hall and the food that’s being served.