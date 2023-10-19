58º
Join Insider

Live In The D

Dance Theater of Harlem graces the stage in Detroit

They will be performing Saturday at 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 2:30 PM

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: Live in the D, Dance Theater of Harlem, Ballet, Black Classical Ballet, Detroit Opera House, Things to do, Family, Lifestyle, Dance, Lessons

Founded more than 50 years ago, the Dance Theater of Harlem is known for being the first Black classical ballet company. Receiving international acclaim, the company has performed in 44 states, 40 countries, and on 6 continents. This weekend they will bring their grace and amazing talent to Detroit and perform at the Detroit Opera House this weekend.

Artistic Director Robert Garland, Executive Director Anna Glass, and a few ballerinas joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Candice Davis Price to talk about their upcoming show.

To learn more about the history of the dance company, hear what to expect at the show, and watch them teach Tati and Candice a move or two, watch the video above.

The Dance Theater of Harlem will have a performance at 7:30 PM on Saturday and at 2:30 PM on Sunday. The dancers have been in Detroit since last week Friday, and have been teaching classes throughout the community. To find out more about Dance Theater of Harlem visit their website, and to purchase tickets, visit the Detroit Opera House’s website.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram