Dance Theater of Harlem graces the stage in Detroit

Founded more than 50 years ago, the Dance Theater of Harlem is known for being the first Black classical ballet company. Receiving international acclaim, the company has performed in 44 states, 40 countries, and on 6 continents. This weekend they will bring their grace and amazing talent to Detroit and perform at the Detroit Opera House this weekend.

Artistic Director Robert Garland, Executive Director Anna Glass, and a few ballerinas joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest-host Candice Davis Price to talk about their upcoming show.

To learn more about the history of the dance company, hear what to expect at the show, and watch them teach Tati and Candice a move or two, watch the video above.

The Dance Theater of Harlem will have a performance at 7:30 PM on Saturday and at 2:30 PM on Sunday. The dancers have been in Detroit since last week Friday, and have been teaching classes throughout the community. To find out more about Dance Theater of Harlem visit their website, and to purchase tickets, visit the Detroit Opera House’s website.