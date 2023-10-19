Help those aches and pains from working on a computer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Working at a computer is unavoidable. It’s an essential part of everything from education to jobs. Spending hours and years sitting, typing and looking at a screen can have an impact on our bodies and create aches and pains.

So, what can be done to alleviate that stress on our body? Carolyn Brierley, a physical therapist with DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, appeared on “Live In The D” to share four things you can do starting today to make a difference.

1. Protect your back. Make sure that you have some kind of lumbar support for your lower back. We tend to hunch as we sit and that causes strain on ligaments, tendons and discs. You can buy a lumbar support online or you can roll up a towel and place it on your low back along your waistline once you are seated.

2. Support your feet. Make sure your knees are level with your hips when you sit down. This can be accomplished by raising your feet off the ground with a footrest, if necessary. Brierley shared a simple solution by stacking 2x4′s together to create a stool.

3. Cushion your wrist. Make sure your wrists and fingers are level and not curved. Brierly said a wrist rest easily solves this problem. You can also fold up a towel and place it under your wrists to make sure everything is straight.

4. Keep your eyes at screen level. Make sure that your computer screen is high enough so that you are not constantly looking down. When it’s too high or too low, it causes strain in your neck, shoulders, and back. You can purchase a riser for your monitor, or simply stack your monitor on some books or reams of paper. And, if you’re wearing bifocals, “You can adjust the tilt of your screen so you’re not tilting your head back or down to look through the lenses,” said Brierley.

