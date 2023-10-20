Spend Sweetest Day laughing with your sweetie

Some big names in comedy will be in Detroit this week. The All-Star Comedy Festival will star Corey Holcomb, Lil Duval, and Tony Rock among others. Comedian Bubba Dub, who will also be on the show, stopped by “Live in the D” to talk all about it.

“Tomorrow night at the Fox Theater expect nothing but fun times, and laughs,” Dub said. He also spoke about his podcast “Trashh Talk” and says he has had a lot of celebrity guests on, and they talk a lot of trash about anything and everything.

The All-Star Comedy Festival happens Saturday, October 21 at the Fox Theater in Detroit.

To see the entire interview, click the video above.