What you should be thinking about when picking a Medicare plan

Choosing the right health care coverage can be difficult for anyone, and when it comes to Medicare choices, there are a lot of things to think about.

We spoke to Scott Norman, the vice president of Priority Health, to learn more about what you should consider when picking out a plan. He says it falls into three main categories.

1. Quality

There are a lot of options when it comes to Medicare Plans, but quality isn’t something you should skimp on. Just like if you were shopping online, different Medicare Plans have different star ratings with Priority Health so you can see what others think of the plans.

2. Community

When choosing the right plan for you, it needs to work with your area, your doctors, and your community. It’s important to make sure plans are easy to access and use in Michigan, like allowing you to get coverage for over-the-counter medicines you need at Kroger or Meijer. For example, Priority Health provides coverage for food that you can pick up at places like Eastern Market or Garden Fresh Market. Instead of having to work your plan into your community, they work to make your plan accessible already within your community.

3. Education

There is a lot to understand when it comes to Medicare, so why not attend a class so you can better understand your coverage? Priority Health offers a Medicare 101 class that meets in person. Its next classes are on Oct. 26 and Nov. 15 in Southfield. Click or tap here to learn more. An agent can also work with you to help direct you to the best plan for your life. Doing your own research is important, and this website can help.

For more information on Medicare at Priority Health, you can click or tap here.