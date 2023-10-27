Tiffany Haddish is coming to Windsor

The actress, writer, and comedian Tiffany Haddish will be across the river performing at Ceasars Windsor on Thursday, November 2nd. She will be bringing “music, the jokes, and new dance moves” with her to the show in Canada.

“Live in the D“ Host Tati Amare and guest host Orlando Bailey, got a chance to speak to Haddish ahead of the show. They talked about how her dog makes her laugh and how she is making honey from the bees she keeps in her backyard. The comedian had the laughing through the whole interview.

They also covered her new song with Lil Jon and Fivio Foreign called “Till the Club Closes.” She revealed that she didn’t get a chance to meet them until the day they shot the music video, and that it was “a blast.”

“I love music, I love to create. If anybody knows anything, every comedian wants to be a musician, and every musician wants to be a comedian because it’s all about the timing” says the newly minted rapper.

The busy multi-hyphenate extraordinaire is also on a solo tour and the Best Friends of Comedy Tour with Lil Rel, but she says she’s handling it well thanks to scheduling and having days off between shows.

For the full interview, watch the video above.