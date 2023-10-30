Have you tried these Canadian candies?

Halloween is tomorrow, so we thought why not have a candy taste test? This isn’t, however, a regular old American Candy taste test, we traveled across the river and brought back some candy from our Canadian neighbors.

Joining Host Tati Amare and guest-host Blaine Fowler to try all the sweet treats were Jason Hall with RiDetroit, and Emil Nakhle, a member of our crew who hails from Canada and brought in all the treats for us to try. The group tried Canadian Smarties which are small chocolates, and nothing like the American Smarties. They also tasted a difference between the Canadian version of a Kit Kat and the American version. Other, Canada-only treats they tried included Aero bars, Coffee Crisp, and Caramilk.

To see their reactions to all of them, watch the video above.