Help your pet have a happy Halloween

Halloween is all kinds of fun for trick-or-treaters, but those constant knocks at the door and strange visitors can cause some stress for pets.

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane shared some advice on what you can do this Halloween night to make sure your pets enjoy the evening, too.

Chrisman cautions cat and dog owners to make sure there are no open doors or windows that pets can dart out of. She suggests having your pets stay in a separate room or behind a baby gate, though cats will often go hide on their own.

If you don’t have a furry friend already, but are looking to add one to your family, Daisy is a cat that could be your perfect match. She is a little more than 9 years old, and is looking for a home for her golden years. Watch the video above to learn more about Daisy.