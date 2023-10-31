Try these candy swaps to stay healthy this Halloween

The costumes are hanging up, ready to wear, and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a long night of candy gathering -- it’s Halloween!

While stacks on stacks of candy may sound like a dream, have you ever wondered what else you could be enjoying instead of all those sugary treats? Health and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare, and guest host Blaine Fowler, to discuss some alternatives to candy to really give you a picture of how much more you could enjoy.

Instead of M&M’s, how many grapes would equal the same number of calories? If you swap out Kit Kat with popcorn, how much can you enjoy?

What if you chose to indulge in cocktail shrimp instead of a Twix, how many shrimp could you eat?

To find out all the answers, watch the full video above.

Trierweiler says you should enjoy everything in moderation, so if you want some candy, maybe opt for the “fun size” over the full size, and read the label on the back.

For more great health and fitness advice check out Jody’s Fit Life on social media.