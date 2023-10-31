41º
Try these candy swaps to stay healthy this Halloween

Instead of all that sugary candy, you could be enjoying this

Michelle Oliver, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

The costumes are hanging up, ready to wear, and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a long night of candy gathering -- it’s Halloween!

While stacks on stacks of candy may sound like a dream, have you ever wondered what else you could be enjoying instead of all those sugary treats? Health and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare, and guest host Blaine Fowler, to discuss some alternatives to candy to really give you a picture of how much more you could enjoy.

Instead of M&M’s, how many grapes would equal the same number of calories? If you swap out Kit Kat with popcorn, how much can you enjoy?

What if you chose to indulge in cocktail shrimp instead of a Twix, how many shrimp could you eat?

To find out all the answers, watch the full video above.

Trierweiler says you should enjoy everything in moderation, so if you want some candy, maybe opt for the “fun size” over the full size, and read the label on the back.

For more great health and fitness advice check out Jody’s Fit Life on social media.

Michelle Oliver is a multimedia Journalist for the 10 a.m. lifestyle show, "Live in the D." She is known as "the food girl" because of her two popular food franchises, Dine in the D and Find Your Fix. Michelle also covers stories on homegrown businesses, style, and other fun things happening in the D.

