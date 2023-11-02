How to make the right call when it comes to Medicare

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When we look at our phones, we all have our favorites in our contacts. These are the numbers that are starred because they are important to have at the touch of a button. Today, we have a number you may want to add to your favorites because it could help you or someone you know with a very important decision.

Debbie Stroup, with Michigan Medicare Specialist, joined “Live in the D” Host Tati Amare to discuss why you may want to add 248-227-0347 to your favorites.

So why call that number as opposed to 1-800-CALL-WHOEVER? According to Stroup, it’s because you will get her personally on that line. If you have a question about which medicare plan is right for you or if you have a question about a bill, you want someone who understands your situation personally.

Stroup says one of the biggest mistakes people make when choosing a plan is picking one based on a flashy advertisement or a supposed “good deal,” when you really want to focus on making sure your doctors and medications are in plan. Since Stroup isn’t working with any particular insurance company, and is instead trained by Medicare, her goal is to help you find the right plan for you.

The number is free to call, and there are no hidden fees. Stroup says she wanted a number with a 248 area code because being local is important. When going to someone for medicare advice, you want someone who knows the health care system in your area.

Medicare open enrollment goes until Dec. 7 and you can switch your plan anytime before that date.

For more information, you can click or tap here, or call 248-227-0347 to speak to Stroup directly.