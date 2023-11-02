Shop and show Detroit some love

Get ready for a special shopping experience that’s designed to help you start crossing items off your holiday list while supporting small businesses from Detroit.

The All Things Detroit Holiday Experience is returning to Eastern Market this weekend. Around 200 small businesses will take part of the event which features handmade items like centerpieces for the holidays, custom wrapping paper, clothes, jewelry, desserts, and more.

Aside from shopping for gifts, other activities will include a food truck rally and an art gallery. Kids can also take free photos with Santa.

Watch the video above for additional information about the event and tickets.