New film tells a different side of Elvis’ story

Jacob Elordi plays the role of Elvis Presley in a new movie that tells the story of the “King of Rock and Roll”, but the focus of “Priscilla” is actually on the legendary actor and singer’s wife.

Cailee Spaeny steps into the shoes of Priscilla Presley in the film, which is based on the real-life Priscilla’s memoir. Movie Reviewer Greg Russell explains the film is basically seeing things from her side. Greg says he’s heard good things about “Priscilla”, and that it’s almost like an “art house style movie”.

Aside from “Priscilla”, movie fans can also watch “The Marsh King’s Daughter” or “Radical”. Greg gave both of these films a rating of four reels out of a possible five. Watch the video above to hear what Greg had to say about these movies.