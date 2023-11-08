How to get kids engaged in STEM outside the classroom

This month we commemorate National STEM or STEAM Day, which is meant to raise awareness of the significance of STEM and to encourage students to pursue an education and a career in STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Kerry Doman, the Founder of Little Guide Detroit, joined “Live in the D” host Tati Amare to discuss ways to get kids excited by tech even when they aren’t in the classroom.

One of the best ways to get kids learning is to make it into a form of play. Luckily, there are a lot of great toys out there that are fun for kids, but also teach them about STEM subjects.

Doman brought in an assortment of toys from the local toy store Toyology, and some Lego sets from Legoland, and shared how they can help educate your child. Watch the video above to see the specific toys she mentions.

Besides toys, Doman recommends taking your child to Stemville in Northville for some fun STEM activities. There is also Fascination Factory in Birmingham for the little ones. Robot Garage and Kid Chemist, are other places Doman recommends you check out.

For more great ideas and lists like this visit Little Guide Detroit’s website.