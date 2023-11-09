Get ready to laugh with comedian Michael Yo

He’s a two-time Emmy nominated comedian that you’ve seen on shows from “America’s Got Talent” to covering celebrity news on “E! News” and “Extra”, and now you’ll be able to see Michael Yo do his standup comedy in Detroit. Yo is bringing his “Do I Lie” tour to the Majestic Theatre.

Yo calls himself a family comedian, and he explained that much of his show is about parenting. “I honestly feel God has put me on this earth to make people laugh and bring people together,” Yo said.

This will be Yo’s first time coming to Detroit, and Yo said he’s planning to visit Eminem’s restaurant, Mom’s Spaghetti.

Michael Yo will perform at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, November 10th. Watch the video above to hear him talk about his comedy career with Local 4′s Hobie Artigue.