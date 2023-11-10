Mitch Albom has a new book on the way

“TIME” magazine has called him “the Babe Ruth of popular literature, hitting the ball out of the park every time he’s at bat.”

His novel “Tuesdays with Morrie” is the best-selling memoir of all time. Now, Mitch Albom is releasing a new book.

Award-winning journalist and best-selling author Mitch Albom’s new book is called “The Little Liar”. Ahead of its release, Albom appeared on “Live In The D”. Albom explained that he’s been working on this book for more than ten years.

“It’s a story set during World War II, but it’s a story about hope in the most hopeless of times,” Albom said.

The author described “The Little Liar” as a story about truth and lying. The plot is about a little boy who is tricked into lying on behalf of the Nazis. The young boy is instructed to tell people that it’s safe on the trains, and it’s only when they put his own family on the train that the little boy realizes that he’s been lying. Albom explained that the inspiration for the book came from a video he saw at a museum about how the Nazis used Jewish people to lie to other Jewish people to get them to board trains going to the concentration camps.

“The Little Liar” will be released on November 14th. Watch the video above to hear Mitch Albom talk about his new book and his career.