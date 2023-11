An artist who is a two-time Detroit Music Award winner will be sharing her music in Detroit this week.

Audra Kubat describes her sounds as “folk music for folks like you”. She calls it heart centered and vulnerable. Kubat is self-taught and started composing music at the age of eight.

Kubat will be performing at Coriander Kitchen & Farm in Detroit on Thursday, November 16th at 7 p.m. There is free admission to the show.

Watch the video above to hear Audra Kubat perform her song “Oh Mother”.