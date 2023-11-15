3 reasons to plan a midweek winter getaway

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It may not feel or look like winter yet, but as we all know in Michigan, if you don’t like the weather, just wait five minutes.

Soon enough we will be in a winter wonderland of snow and it creates the perfect time for a winter getaway. At Treetops Resort in Gaylord, they have several reasons you can pay them a visit with everyone in the family.

1. Ski and snowboarding lessons — The resort offers high-tech equipment that will help both adults and kids with learning how to get down the hill.

2. Other activities — Beyond what you would normally do on a ski hill, you can also experience their extreme tubing park, try snowshoeing, or even look into cross country skiing.

3. The lodge — At Treetops, there are two main hotels on property along with different chalets and cabins. There is also a spa on site, and indoor/outdoor pools.

“Even if skiing is not your thing, there is plenty to do,” said Brad Jacobsen, director of ski operations at Treetops.

