Find ‘free’ money for college at this boot camp

On Black Friday, while many Detroiters will hit the malls and stores in hopes of finding deals, one Detroit event will help parents and students save money on college. The Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp, in collaboration with the non-profit Fresh Perspectives, has been helping the community find scholarships, and working to reduce the burden of student-loan debt since 2013. Founder of the boot camp, and the non-profit, Gwen Thomas of Detroit says, “college debt is a serious issue in this country.”

She stopped by “Live in the D” to talk about the upcoming event, and her book “The Parents Smart Guide to Sending Your Kids To College Without Going Broke.”

The “Black Friday Scholarship Bootcamp” takes place November 24, 2023, 8:30 .am to 4:30 p.m. at the Detroit Golf Club, 17911 Hamilton Ave, Detroit.

For more information, and to see the entire interview, click the video above.