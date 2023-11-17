42º
You can shop for gifts inside this pink house in St. Clair Shores

Kitty Deluxe sells handmade jewelry and accessories

Natalie Newman, Live in the D Producer

When you drive down Harper Avenue in St. Clair Shores, you’re sure to notice a pink house that stands out. What’s inside the house is unique as well. It’s a shop called Kitty Deluxe.

Kitty Deluxe is filled with items like jewelry, ornaments, kitty-themed items, and beyond. Shop owner Cat Massof creates handmade wood earrings herself. It’s a family affair because her sister makes Michigan-themed ornaments and her mom makes hats that are also sold at Kitty Deluxe.

Watch the video above to see what Kitty Deluxe has to offer and to hear the shop’s story.

