How to keep the kids entertained while preparing Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is just a couple of days away. If you’re looking for ideas to keep the kids busy while adults are tackling the food and other preparations, we’ve got you covered.

Kerry Domain, founder of LittleGuide Detroit and mom of three, stopped by “Live In The D” and brought some creative, fun ideas to keep the kiddos mesmerized, and to help the holiday go smoothly.

“If you want to keep them at the table, let’s have fun things to do, like putting down a paper tablecloth they can draw on,” Domain said.

She also said there are fun crafts the kids can do while writing about who, and what, they’re thankful for. Decorating holiday cookies is always a great idea, too.

To see all the fun craft tips, watch the video up above.