List of events going on around Metro Detroit this Thanksgiving weekend

The weekend is starting early for many because of Thanksgiving, so we want to make sure you know about the festive events on tap in and around Detroit.

Here’s a list of things to do this weekend.

🦃 Commerce Township

“Glenlore Trails, AURORA.” An immersive, interactive, outdoor Holiday experience through a forest of lights and sounds. Open Thursday’s- Sunday’s until December 30th, 3860 Newton Rd.

🦃 Troy

“Oakland Mall & Canterbury Village Holiday Wonderland.” An immersive, cool, festive world of holiday magic that includes, colorful displays and holiday characters from popular movies like “The Grinch,” “Nightmare Before Christmas,” and more. Runs Friday November 24-December 24 at Oakland Mall.

🦃 Detroit

“Talented and Gifted” Holiday Art Exhibition. Over 50 artists will display a wide range of unique works of art, for display and sale. Runs Friday November 24-December 17 at the Irwin House Gallery 2351 West Grand Blvd,

🦃 Downtown Birmingham

The Great Decorate.” More than 30 businesses will decorate Christmas trees in a fun competition that raises funds for foster children in Metro Detroit. See the unique, festive trees starting Friday November 24-December 31.

