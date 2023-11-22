The Ford House takes you on a magical walk back in time

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s that time of year when you can head out all over the Detroit area for one-of-a-kind holiday experiences, and that includes a popular spot where a historic tour has gotten a magical makeover.

The Edsel and Eleanor Ford House is being transformed to “Home for the Holidays,” a festive walking tour that will give visitors a sense of nostalgia.

“Live in the D” went by the house, and spoke with Tommy Karr, the director of communications and engagement at the Ford House, who gave a sneak-peek of what will be offered.

“We’ve taking everything that people have loved about little versions of décor over the years, and turned them in to a mega event this year,” Karr said. He said the event will include a dazzling display of lights throughout the grounds of the historic estate and self-guided tours throughout the home while enjoying beautifully decorated trees. Some of the original décor belongs to the Ford family. Guests will also enjoy hot chocolate and special events with Santa Claus.

