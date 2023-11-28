Help Detroit families maintain stability on ‘Giving Tuesday’ and beyond

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

On Giving Tuesday, there is a big way you can help those in need in Detroit. COTS has been in the city for more than 40 years helping families maintain stability, and you can help them on their mission.

The chief development officer for COTS, Aisha Morell-Ferguson stopped by “Live in the D,” to share with viewers, ways they can give back.

“We are excited to be apart of the landscape of this community and supporting families as they work to overcome challenges related to poverty and homelessness,” Morell-Ferguson said.

By doing this, she said they provide essential items to families and are always looking for donations. Examples of items needed are toiletries, personal feminine products, baby items, children’s books, and more. Morell-Ferguson said cash and gift cards are always accepted and can go a long way in assisting families in need.

If you would like to donate to COTS, please click here.

