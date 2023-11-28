Mark-Paul Gosselaar stars in new crime series

You might know him best as Zack Morris from the hit show “Saved by the Bell”, but now Mark-Paul Gosselaar stars in a new missing persons crime drama called “Found”.

The plot of the series surrounds actress Shanola Hampton who plays a character named Gabi Mosely who was kidnapped as a child. There is a twist because years later, now Gabi has kidnapped her former kidnapper who is played Gosselaar.

Gosselaar and Hampton appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about “Found” and give insight about their roles. Watch the video above to see the interview.

“Found” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.