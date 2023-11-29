Walk through this new holiday experience

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s a new place to experience all the holiday joy you find this time of year.

It’s happening at Oakland Mall in Troy, and it’s all thanks to Canterbury Village, who has taken over a spot in the mall for “The Canterbury Holiday Wonderland Walkthrough”. Owner of Canterbury Village, Keith Aldridge, appeared on “Live In The D” to let everyone know what’s happening there.

“There was another event there... the gentleman said, ‘Hey, do you want to take a look at this?’ A couple days later we said, ‘Okay. Let’s do Christmas there.’ About 28 days later we had it converted into a Christmas wonderland,” said Aldridge.

The walk-through experience is interactive and features hundreds of Christmas trees, millions of twinkling lights and themed rooms. Guests can even meet characters from some of their favorite Christmas shows like the Grinch, who stopped by the studio as well.

You can see what he had to say about his experience meeting all the kids by clicking the video player above.

To learn more about all the events Canterbury Village is hosting this holiday season click here.