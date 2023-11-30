Check out this surprising makeup makeover

It’s the time of year when holiday get togethers are in full swing, and that means putting on your best face as you spread some holiday cheer. However, you don’t have to shell out the big bucks for makeup.

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan gave Live In The D Reporter April Morton a makeup makeover, complete with a smoky eye, while strictly using makeup from the dollar store. Jon revealed that it cost 44 dollars for all of the makeup and brushes. April said that price is what she normally spends on just foundation alone.

Watch the video above to see the before and after of April’s makeover and to hear Jon talk about the products he used.