Shop small and support Detroit businesses this holiday season

What better way to show Detroit some love this holiday season than shopping small and giving support to local business owners? You might discover that small businesses have something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

BuyDetroit director Mikki Godfrey appeared on “Live In The D” to showcase some of the many gift options from Detroit businesses. She highlighted potential gifts from businesses likes Swaggles, which has attire for pets and their humans. She also displayed Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, and Christmas flower arrangements from Amazing Flowers, LLC. She also suggested checking out iBlossom Organics for organic hair care products, cookie bouquets from Kookies By Keirsten, or jewelry from Rebel Nell.

You can even shop local when it comes to buying wrapping paper. Clera’s Creative Gifts has gift bags and gift wrap featuring designs that focus on representing people of color. Owner Lorna Cheatham explained that she was inspired to start her business when she couldn’t find the wrapping paper she was looking for, so she decided to create it herself.

Watch the video above to learn more about shopping small in Detroit.