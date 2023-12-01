Michigan native stars in “Frozen: The Musical,” in Detroit through Dec. 17

It is one of Disney’s biggest films, and during its 2013 release and beyond, had kids all over the world singing, “Let it Go,” now ,“Frozen,” has gone from the big screen to the stage.

The production “Disney’s Frozen: The Musical” is on a national tour, and this week made its debut in Detroit. Dominic Dorset, who plays “Kristoff,” in the production, and is one of four Michigan natives in the play, stopped by “Live in the D,” to talk about what the audience will see.

“The audience can expect a great evening of theater,” Dorset said. He said, this is a Broadway show, and for everyone, not just kids. He also spoke about his journey of realizing his dreams of being an actor, to performing in one of the biggest Broadway shows in the world.

“Frozen: The Musical” plays now-December 17 at the Detroit Opera House.

To see the entire interview, click the video above.