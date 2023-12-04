Should you say something or leave it alone this holiday season?

It’s the time of year for holiday parties, gifts, friends, and family. Although it’s supposed to be the happiest time of the year, it’s not always fun and games, which is why “Live In The D” carried out a holiday edition of “say something or leave it alone?”

“Live In The D” host Tati Amare and guest host Jon Jordan asked friends of the show about a variety of scenarios people may encounter during the holiday season. The conversation included Orlando Bailey who is with Bridge Detroit and the host of the “Authentically Detroit” podcast and AJ Williams, the managing editor of “The Michigan Chronicle”.

Tati and Jon posed a variety of different scenarios, including forgetting a gift for a gift exchange, a family member bringing their infamous dish to your holiday party, children misbehaving at a family gathering, and a guest that has overstayed their welcome at a party. Then everyone revealed whether they would “say something” or “leave it alone.” Watch the video above to see their answers and decide how you would respond.