4 holiday gift ideas for the ‘techie’ in your life

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s no secret that tech gifts can be some of the more popular gifts to give and receive this time of year. Everyone is always excited to get the latest cutting edge technology, and Verizon wants to help customers find what they’re looking for.

A tech expert with Verizon, Jeff Kew, stopped by “Live In The D” to share some of the options they have for customers.

First, Kew talked about upgrading the internet. It’s a gift you can give yourself. Kew said Verizon’s 5G Home Internet provides internet access at speeds that can handle this busy time of year when you’re online shopping, or connecting with friends and families. He also said the cost is just around $1 a day, and there are other ways you can save when making the service switch. You can learn more here.

Another tech gift Kew showcased was the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The flip phone is back with this compact gadget that has multiple screens. It also has a selfie feature that allows you to take a snap shot by simply showing the palm of your hand.

When it comes to wearable tech, Kew highlighted the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic. It boasts the biggest Samsung watch screen to date, and it can track your sleep habits to help you get better sleep.

Finally, Kew also talked about the JLab GO Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds. These allow you to listen to music, take calls and they’re 15% smaller. The earbuds and charging case are designed with a 15% smaller fit. The equalizer sound also allows you to choose your sound preference that’s right for you.

You can see all the gift ideas for yourself by clicking the video player above.

For more information on Verizon 5G Home Internet, and how you can get two gift cards by making a switch, click here.