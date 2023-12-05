36º
Keeping pets safe around holiday décor

Michigan Humane has safety tips for décor and pets

April Morton, Live in the D Reporter

The holidays are all about breaking out the decorations to get that feeling of joy in your home, but if you have fur babies, you need to be aware that some festive items may pose a danger to them. Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane stopped by “Live in the D” to give some tips on what you need to think about when it comes to decorations and your pets.

“When it comes to décor and pets, the things we want to remind folks are, a lot of things we love to put up can actually be kinda dangerous and pose a potential safety risk,” Chrisman said. She has these tips for pet parents.

🐶 Sweep up pine needles from live trees.

😺 Consider a barrier around the tree.

🐶 Poinsettias, lilies, Christmas cactus, and mistletoe can be poisonous.

😺 Watch out for flames on candles.

🐶 Consider battery operated candles.

Chrisman brought a cute, active, 3 month old puppy with her named Jellybean who is looking for a loving home. The Mike Morse Law Firm will cover all adoption fees if you take home today’s pet of the week from Michigan Humane.

