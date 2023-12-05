Spend the holidays shopping in Detroit’s Midtown

Downtown Detroit might be one of your favorite spots to visit during the holidays, but you won’t want to miss out on shopping in other parts of the city as well.

Detroit’s Midtown is filled with shops, and it’s home to a unique event that brings stores together for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. “I would call it a shopping month,” said Alessandra Rodriguez from Bon Bon Bon, which is a merchant on West Canfield. Rodriguez explained that throughout the month you can expect music and different food trucks in front of shops on the weekends.

Businesses in the area include Third Man Records, Jolly Pumpkin, Avalon, Monger’s Provisions, and many others. Watch the video above to learn more about the shopping in Midtown.