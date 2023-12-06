Grab, go and give to help a worthy cause

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s the time of year when we can all be under a lot of stress. You’re shopping for gifts. You’re planning for holiday gatherings. You’re doing all you can to give.

With all that in mind, there’s one place that wants to help you with everything in one stop. Kroger can help you grab and go and give thanks to their stores across the Metro Detroit area, and at their Marketplace stores, you can find even more.

Cameron Barrett, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Co. of Michigan, appeared on “Live In The D” to share what they have available to help get through the holidays.

First, he talked about giving. Kroger is partnering with “Help Me Hank” for a Toys For Tots drive this Friday at its Marketplace store in Southgate. You can give by donating an unwrapped toy, which you can buy inside the store when you shop.

Speaking of shopping, Barrett also shared how they have several options of grab-and-go eats for appetizers, meals, and dessert. You could even consider them as a gift to take along to that holiday gathering.

