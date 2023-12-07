This unique setting has something for everyone when it comes to holiday shopping

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

To say holiday shopping is busy right now is an understatement. People are checking lists, checking stores, and trying to find those perfect gifts for family and friends.

It’s a part of the holiday season that doesn’t have to be stressful, and if you head to the right place, shopping can actually turn into a holiday experience all itself.

“We are outdoors so that is definitely unique to us,” said Alex Drake, marketing manager for The Mall at Partridge Creek. “Aside from shopping, we also have lots of dining options, a movie theater, axe throwing... there’s all kinds of fun stuff to do at Partridge Creek.”

Right now, there are 325,000 lights that can provide a great backdrop for family photos.

When it comes to the shopping, Drake shared how you can shop any price point and any gift on your list, from jewelry to pet toys. He also highlights items from well known stores like Coach and Chico’s.

To see a full list of stores, and to look at their holiday activities, click here.