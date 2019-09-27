Celebrate Rosh Hashana with these sweet recipes

Want to have a sweet New Year's? Steve Goldberg from Stage Deli joined Tati Amare to talk about delicious treats you can serve for the high holidays. Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year's, is commonly celebrated with an array of sweet and savory treats. Goldberg brought in a variety of homemade desserts like Key lime pie, New York cherry cheesecake, and cinnamon raisin Babka.

Steve Goldberg also demonstrated how to prepare the traditional Jewish entree, Brisket. Braised with a variety of seasonings and topped with celery, onions and carrots, this meal is the perfect way to start off the sweet New Year's.

Stage Deli Roasted Brisket Ingredients:

1 Whole Brisket choice or better grade trimmed to ¼" fat cap

10 cloves Fresh Garlic peeled & gently smashed

4 large carrots peeled and rough chopped

2 large Spanish onions peeled and rough chopped

6 stalks celery rough chopped

4 ripe Tomatoes rough chopped

½ cup sugar

4 sprigs fresh thyme

¼ cup Kosher salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 Tablespoon Hungarian paprika

Water

Here are the instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°. Combine all ingredients, except brisket, in pan or dutch oven large enough to hold brisket with a couple of inches to spare. Add Water to fill pan to 2 inches. Mix well to combine ingredients. Gently place brisket in center of pan. Season brisket with additional kosher salt and dust with paprika. Add water if needed to bring liquid level to cover ¾ of the brisket. Cover tightly with foil and place in center of oven. Roast for approximately 4 hours and then test brisket with a meat fork for tenderness. Roast for additional time if needed. When tender, remove from oven and place brisket on a clean pan. (liquid can be used to make gravy) Dust with additional salt and paprika and return to oven for about 15 minutes or until a caramelized crust has developed. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 30 minutes. Slice against the grain and serve.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.