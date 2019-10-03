Join Eleanor's March 4 Hope

Sunday October 13, 2019 there is a special event and WDIV-Local 4 is the presenting sponsor. Eleanor's March 4 Hope is a community event to support the many programs of Focus: Hope.

Focus Hope was created to bring all races together in an effort to rebuild Detroit neighborhoods. Portia Robinson, CEO of Focus Hope joined Tati Amare to talk about this year's focus, which is the 2020 Census. The group plans to explain why it is important to be counted. They also plan to assist seniors with filling out the census. Some people may not feel comfortable giving information to the government but Focus: Hope wants to help eliminate those fears and guide individuals through the process.

Waymond Hayes, the Director of Early Learning and Youth Development at Focus: Hope also stopped by to talk about those programs. Early learning programs work to enhance parents and families. It's good for kids to build relationships with each other and work with sensory materials like paint, toys, and other creative materials in the classroom. Children use environmental materials during crafts which helps parents teach them more about the world around us.

Eleanor's March 4 Hope is Sunday, October 13th from 11 am to 3 pm.

WDIV-Local 4 is the presenting sponsor of Eleanor's March 4 Hope and we invite you to join us for this event. For more information, visit focushope.edu/march.

