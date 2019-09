Legendary singer, Dionne Warkwick is in town this weekend at the Sound Board at the Motor City Casino Hotel. Opening for her is a local performer, Al Bettis, whose newest EP is called "The Listening Sessions."

"It feels amazing to open for a legend like that," said Bettis.

He treated us all to his soulful sounds. You can find more of his music at his website.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.