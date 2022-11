Local 4 continues to celebrate its 75th year in Detroit television with a two-hour documentary narrated by radio legend Dick Purtan, former WDIV Sportscaster Eli Zaret, and current WDIV Anchor Devin Scillian.

“Going 4 It,” a nostalgic retrospective revealing the inside story of the rise of WDIV, airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Local 4 and Local 4+, or stream it in the video player below: