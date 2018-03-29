LIVE STREAM: Funeral service for Stephon Clark in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - The funeral service for Stephon Clark, the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sacramento last week, will be held on Thursday morning in California.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. PST/2 p.m. EST - you can watch it live above.

City on edge for funeral of man killed by Sacramento police

California’s capital city is on edge for the funeral of a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police in his grandparents’ backyard.

The Rev. Al Sharpton plans to give the eulogy for Stephon Clark at Thursday’s funeral at Bayside of South Sacramento church.

He previously called it “an atrocity” that shows the urgent need for intervention against police misconduct and a thorough investigation into Clark’s death.

Some mourners at Wednesday’s wake for Clark predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

The Rev. Ray Morsheth of Sacramento Revival Center said he plans to stay away from the funeral for fear things could turn ugly, while the Rev. Phillip Goudeaux of Calvary Christian Center said it should be a time for peace and forgiveness.

“I am very concerned about the climate and what’s going on right now,” Goudeaux said of the high emotions since Clark’s death.

Two Sacramento police officers who were responding to a report of someone breaking car windows fatally shot Clark in his grandparents’ backyard. Police say they thought he was holding a gun, but he was found only with a cellphone.

Some mourners attending Wednesday’s wake called for police to face criminal charges or donned black shirts calling for justice.

